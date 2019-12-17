Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption John Dognini was a "loveable husband" and "amazing father", his family said

A man on a mobility scooter was out shopping for Christmas presents for his grandchildren when he was involved in a "horrific" crash, his family said.

John Dognini, 80, of Villa Gardens died in hospital 11 days after the collision in Waterlooville on 2 December.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle-taking, driving without insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The collision happened on London Road at about 12:30 GMT.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Dognini was fatally injured in London Road

In a statement, Mr Dognini's family said: "Our world changed forever on Monday 2 December, when our darling John was involved in a horrific incident.

"He was on his way to buy Christmas presents for all his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

"Our darling John was a loveable husband, who was due to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife Julia next March.

"He was a caring, amazing father and... when it came to being a granddad to his eight grandchildren, no words can describe how utterly incredible he was."

The 22-year-old, from Waterlooville, has been released while investigations continue, Hampshire Police said.