Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The large mechanical digger was later abandoned in the Co-op car park

A stolen digger was used by thieves to rip a cash machine from a shop front.

The large mechanical digger was taken from a nearby building site before being smashed into the Co-op in Havant, Hampshire, between 04:33 and 04:41 GMT.

Police said the cash machine was heaved from the wall and dropped into the rear of a van, which was driven away from the scene in Snowberry Crescent.

The digger, which was later abandoned in the store car park, caused "extensive damage", the force added.

Hampshire police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers.