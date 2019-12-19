Image copyright Family handout Image caption Shaun Dyson originally denied murdering Lucy-Anne Rushton

A man accused of killing his estranged wife has pleaded guilty to murder part-way through his trial.

Shaun Dyson, 28, killed Lucy-Anne Rushton by repeatedly stamping or jumping on her at her home in Andover, Hampshire.

Ms Rushton, 30, died in the early hours of 23 June while children were at the property.

Dyson originally pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court, but admitted murder on Wednesday.

Jurors previously heard Dyson ordered Ms Rushton to swallow her wedding ring after one of her former partners contacted her.

'Intended to kill'

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered 37 rib fractures, a broken breastbone and collapsed lungs.

Sharon Douglass, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a brutal and extremely violent attack triggered by the jealousy of a man who had attacked her in the past.

"Dyson's horrific actions have left five children without their mother."

She added: "The CPS presented evidence which showed the extent to which Dyson had previously assaulted Ms Rushton.

"The pattern, number and level of injuries show that Dyson intended to kill Lucy, or at the very least, cause her really serious harm."

Image caption Ms Rushton was found at her home on 23 June

Simon Jones, prosecuting, told the court that the pair had a "toxic" and "volatile" relationship.

Ms Rushton's mother had seen her being beaten on a Facetime video and a friend witnessed her being strangled to the point of unconsciousness, Mr Jones said.

The jury was also shown CCTV footage recorded in a hotel in September 2018 in which Dyson kicked, punched and spat on his wife.

Dyson, of Anna Valley, Hampshire, is due to be sentenced on Friday.