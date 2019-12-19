Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jason Chester was jailed for five years at Winchester Crown Court

A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman jogging in Winchester city centre.

Jason Chester, 43, admitted attacking the woman while she ran in St Georges Street at about 05:00 BST on 12 October.

He admitted two counts of assault by penetration at an earlier hearing and was jailed for five years at Winchester Crown Court.

He was identified by DNA evidence and arrested four days after the attack.

Police said Chester, of Campbell Way, Fair Oak in Hampshire, ran off after the attack and the woman reported it to police later that morning.

Detectives were able to track his movements through the city centre before and after the assault.

He was arrested as he checked in to a hotel at Membury Services on the M4 on 16 October.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Con Matt Chapman said: "This was a disturbing incident in which a man sexually assaulted a woman he did not know.

"I would like to thank the woman for the courage and dedication that she has shown throughout this investigation."