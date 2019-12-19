Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The unwanted telemarketing calls led to customer complaints in 2016

A telemarketing boss, whose firm was found to have made 21 million nuisance calls in four months, has been banned from acting as a director.

Jason Gambling's company, The Legend Alliance, was investigated by the Information Commissioner's Office after it received complaints in 2016.

The following year the firm went into voluntary liquidation owing £200,000.

Gambling, 48, of Basingstoke, has been disqualified from owning or managing a company for seven years.

The action was brought by the Insolvency Service, after Gambling did not dispute breaching the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations.

Claire Entwistle, from the public body, said: "Despite extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Jason Gambling allowed his company to be party to 21 million marketing calls... to people who did not want to receive them.

"Directors of companies who breach regulations that exist to protect members of the public should take heed that... they may be disqualified from running companies for a substantial amount of time."

Gambling has been a director of seven information and communications firms, one of which is still active, according to the Companies House website.