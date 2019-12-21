Portsmouth man charged with woman's murder
- 21 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in Portsmouth.
Mark Brandford was detained by police after the the 32-year-old woman was found dead at an address in Kingston Crescent.
Mr Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, is due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates on Monday.
He was arrested after the woman was found dead, just before 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
She has not yet been named but her relatives have been informed, Hampshire Police said.