Image caption More than 30 fire fighters were involved in tackling the blaze

Three people have been injured following an explosion at a flat in Hampshire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a blast at the ground floor property on Thomas Grant Avenue at about 18:00 GMT.

More than 30 fire fighters tackled the blaze which was extinguished shortly before 19:30.

Three people were treated by ambulance crews. Their condition is not yet known.