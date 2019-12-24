Image caption The blast and fire at the ground floor property in Henry Player Avenue was reported shortly after 18:00 GMT

A fire and explosion at a flat in Gosport in which a woman suffered serious burns is being investigated by the fire service and police.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out in a ground-floor flat in Henry Player Avenue on Monday shortly after 18:00 GMT.

Police said the 33-year-old woman remained in hospital. Seven other people were treated for minor injuries.

A cordon remains in place while police and fire crews examine the flat.

Image caption More than 30 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze

Neighbouring flats were evacuated and roads closed while fire crews fought the fire.

Three ambulances attended the scene, including the hazardous area response team.