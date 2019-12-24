Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash in Charlton Road

A 38-year-old man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Andover.

The pedestrian, from the town, was struck by a car in Charlton Road at about 18:40 GMT on Monday. Police said the car involved was driven off.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers had recovered debris from the scene and urged the driver of the car to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.