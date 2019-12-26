Image copyright Google Image caption Hampshire Constabulary was called to Lower Buckland Road, Lymington

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder inquiry in the New Forest.

A man, 30, was found seriously injured in the early hours of 31 October after police were called to Lower Buckland Road, Lymington.

Martin Williamson has been charged with wounding with intent and will appear at Southampton Crown Court on 24 January.

A 42-year-old local man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remains on bail.

Mr Williamson, 45, from Brockenhurst, first appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on 24 December and was remanded in custody.