Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash in Charlton Road

Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian died.

The 38-year-old man died when he struck by a car on Charlton Road, Andover, on the evening of 23 December.

A 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman, both from Andover, were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident, police said.

They have since been released while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary renewed an appeal for information from anyone who saw or who has dashcam footage of a blue Jaguar in the area around the time of the crash.