Image copyright AFrica Express Line Image caption The Cote D'Ivoirian Star was on its way from Dakar in Senegal to Portsmouth

The remains of a whale that became lodged on the front of a cargo ship are being examined in Portsmouth port.

A port spokesman said a pilot boat spotted the deceased whale trapped on the bow of the Cote D'Ivoirian Star in the Solent on Monday morning.

The ship was held for several hours off the Isle of Wight before being escorted into Portsmouth.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said a counter-pollution team was monitoring the situation.

The Iberian-registered vessel, carrying a cargo of tropical fruit, was on its way from Dakar in Senegal to Portsmouth.

Ben McInnes, Portsmouth International Port's harbour master said it was unclear where the collision occurred or whether the whale was already dead when it came into contact with the ship.