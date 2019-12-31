Southampton drink-drive arrest after Caterpillar truck stopped
- 31 December 2019
A man has been arrested after an alleged attempt to steal a new truck at Southampton docks.
Security staff stopped the 22.5-tonne Caterpillar haul truck leaving Dock Gate Four of the port shortly after 04:30 GMT.
A 28-year-old man was held by police on suspicion of drink-driving and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
Officers tweeted it was a "potential first for this year's Christmas drink-drive campaign".