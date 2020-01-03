Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption James Smith, 38, died at the scene of the crash

A pedestrian who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash was "kind, caring and sensitive", his family has said.

James Smith, 38, of Andover, Hampshire, died when he struck by a car on Charlton Road in the town on 23 December.

Two people arrested in connection with the crash have been released while inquiries continue.

In a statement, Mr Smith's family said he was a "father, son, brother, uncle and a friend".

"You will be sadly missed by all that truly knew you," the statement continued.

"A kind, caring, sensitive and beautiful boy. We will love you forever and always."

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Charlton Road

A 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman, both from Andover, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Hampshire Constabulary appealed for information from anyone who saw or who has dashcam footage of a blue Jaguar in the area around the time of the crash.