Flying Scotsman to re-launch Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Line
A heritage steam railway that has been partly closed for a year will re-launch next month with a visit from the Flying Scotsman.
Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Line was shut at Alton, Hampshire, last January while Butts Bridge was rebuilt.
The works, which were completed last month, were originally expected to take nine months but overran due to problems with its Victorian foundations.
The Flying Scotsman will travel along the full rail line on 14 February.
Richard Lacey, of Mid-Hants Railway, which runs the line from Alresford to Alton, said the locomotive's visit would be "hugely important" as it would help to attract more visitors.
He said the partial closure of the line had meant fewer people had used the railway.
"Some people have even thought we've been closed entirely, simply because we have not been able to run into Alton," he said.
Flying Scotsman facts
- It was built in 1923 at a cost of £7,944
- In 1934 it became the first locomotive to make an official 100 mph (160 km/h) run
- It was retired from service by British Rail in 1963
- It underwent a £4.2m refurbishment between 2006 and 2016 and returned to the mainline
- The locomotive's number is 60103
Source: Flying Scotsman