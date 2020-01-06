Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hartley Wespall cottage wrecked by fire

  • 6 January 2020
Hartley Wespall cottage fire Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The fire service said crews "fought a valiant fight" to save the house

A large fire has wrecked a thatched cottage in Hampshire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the homeowners escaped unharmed from the blaze, which broke out at at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

Ten fire engines were sent to the cottage at Hartley Wespall near Hook, and crews "fought a valiant fight" to try to save the property.

Firefighters spent the night battling the blaze and crews are still at the scene, stripping thatch from the roof.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Image copyright HFRS
Image caption Fire crews spent the night fighting the blaze

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites