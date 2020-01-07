Image copyright Chris Talbot Image caption HMP Winchester consists of a Victorian prison (pictured) holding up to 561 prisoners and the smaller Westhill site with 129 inmates

Violence, self-harm and self-inflicted deaths have increased at a troubled jail, the prison watchdog has found.

HMP Winchester was described as "not safe enough" by a HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) report.

It found a "significant deterioration", with seven inmates taking their own lives since 2016 and 59% of prisoners considering it easy to obtain drugs.

The Prison and Probation Service director said staff were "working hard to improve safety".

HMIP carried out an inspection of the Victorian-built jail in June and July, shortly before inmates were moved out of a wing following rioting inside the prison in August..

Its report said levels of self-harm were the highest in the country and seven inmates had taken their own lives since the previous inspection in 2016. There had also been a "marked increase" in violence against staff.

Time spent out of cells was "very poor" with those not at work or in education typically out of their cell for 90 minutes on a weekday. Most prisoners were locked up for most of the day at weekends.

The report said changes to improve the situation were "within the gift of the prison", and inspectors did not invoke the Urgent Notification process that would have required the Secretary of State to produce an action plan within 28 days.

"Safety was a priority, but improvements here need to be linked to the introduction of a coherent and deliverable regime that would get prisoners out of their cells and using their time purposefully."

Phil Copple, HM Prison and Probation Service Director General for Prisons, admitted there was "still much to do" at Winchester.

"Since the inspection, prisoners who are new to custody are receiving additional support, repair and improvement work is ongoing and the most violent and high-risk prisoners are being managed better," he said.

HMP Winchester has two parts - a traditional category B Victorian prison holding up to 561 prisoners and the smaller West Hill site with about 130 category C inmates.