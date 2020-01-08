Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Jenkins MBE received a standing ovation at the D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth.

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a D-Day veteran who starred in the 75th anniversary commemorations.

John Jenkins MBE received a standing ovation from world leaders at the event in Portsmouth in June.

The former Royal Pioneer Corp sergeant died in December, shortly after his 100th birthday.

Earlier, his funeral cortege passed Portsmouth FC's Fratton Park and the D-Day museum to applauding crowds. It was followed by a private family ceremony.

Mr Jenkins, a lifelong Portsmouth FC fan who also volunteered at the D-Day museum, landed on Gold Beach in June 1944 as part of the Allied invasion of Normandy.

He brought leaders to their feet when he addressed the commemorative gathering on Southsea seafront on 5 June.

In his speech, he said: "I was terrified - I think everyone was. You don't show it, but it's there.

"I was a small part in a very big machine. You never forget your comrades because we were all in it together.

"It's right that the courage and sacrifice of so many is being honoured 75 years later. We must never forget."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption His funeral cortege passed Portsmouth FC's Fratton Park and the D-Day museum (pictured) and was followed by a private ceremony at Porchester Crematorium

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Jenkins was awarded the French Legion d'honneur medal

Andrew Whitmarsh, D-Day Story curator, said: "Over the years, thousands of visitors have learnt first hand from John what it was like to be at Normandy.

"He was good at putting people at their ease and chatting to them.

"He wasn't telling glorious war stories but talking about his experiences with a sense of humour and a wise perspective on the world."

Staff at the museum's cafe reserved his regular table with a plate of his favourite biscuits for a final time as a gesture of respect.

Image copyright LOCOG/Getty Images Image caption He carried the Olympic flame, aged 92, when it came to Portsmouth in 2012

Mr Jenkins joined the Hampshire Regiment of the Army before moving to the Pioneer Corps, where he served as a platoon sergeant during the World War Two.

After the war, Mr Jenkins became a trolley bus driver before working as a crane operator at Portsmouth Naval Base.

He became the oldest man to abseil down Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower at the age of 95 in 2015, carried the Olympic torch in 2012 , was awarded Portsmouth Volunteer of the Year in 2016 and was named National Museum and Heritage volunteer of the year in 2019.

A public memorial is expected to take place for Mr Jenkins later in the year but a date has not yet been set.