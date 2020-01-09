Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Basingstoke crash: Matthew Harris's family mourns 'one-in-a-million' dad

  • 9 January 2020
Matthew Joseph Harris Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Matthew Harris was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Popley Way

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Basingstoke was a "one-in-a-million" dad, his fiancée has said.

Matthew Harris was killed when his Honda CRF motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Vectra at about 18:30 GMT on 2 January.

The 34-year-old, from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Popley Way.

The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed until 30 January.

'Never forgotten'

In a statement, Mr Harris's fiancée Calley Ball described him as "unique", adding: "Our children couldn't have wanted a better daddy, you will missed beyond words. I will love you forever."

Ms Ball added: "I just can't comprehend that he is gone."

Paying tribute, his parents said: "Our beautiful boy gone but never forgotten."

Hampshire Police officers are appealing for the driver of a dark red or maroon van who was directly behind the Vectra at the time of the collision to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites