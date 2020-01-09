Image copyright Google Image caption Crofton Manor said all shows and hire bookings were cancelled until further notice

An equestrian centre is in quarantine after two horses died in an outbreak of a highly contagious virus.

All events and bookings at Crofton Manor in Stubbington, Hampshire, have been cancelled after 10 horses tested positive for equine herpes virus.

The strain involved can cause inflammation of blood vessels in the spinal cord or brain.

Horse owners who have been to the site in the past few weeks are being urged to contact their vet.

In a statement issued on its Facebook page, the centre said: "It is with regret, that we have to inform you that we have positive cases of EHV-1 (Equine Herpes Virus) here at Crofton Manor.

"We are on complete lockdown and all shows and hire bookings are cancelled until further notice."

Prof Andy Durham, from Liphook Equine Hospital, said the horses that had died had been put down.

He said symptoms of disease first emerged at the centre on 1 January, but visiting animals may have been at risk "up to a couple of weeks" beforehand because of the incubation period.

The virus can be transmitted through the air from respiratory infection or by close contact between horses. It can lead to neurological problems which can result in paralysis.

The centre in Titchfield Road hosts jumping, dressage and showing competitions as well as providing stables.