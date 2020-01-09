Image copyright Google Image caption Nolato Jaycare employs 115 staff in Portsmouth

A medical packaging firm is closing one of its factories with the loss of 115 jobs in Portsmouth.

Nolato Jaycare said an unspecified number of workers would transfer to its other plant in Newcastle.

The company said the move, which is expected to cost about £2.8m, would "boost efficiency and earnings capability over time".

Parent company Nolato acquired the two plants from Cope Allman Jaycare in 2012.

Nolato president and chief executive Christer Wahlquist said the move would result in Newcastle employing more staff but exact numbers had not been determined.

He said the Portsmouth plant produced medicine bottles "with relatively low added value".

"We have a modern, well-invested facility in Newcastle focusing on more complex operations that has gradually increased production capacity," he added.

The firm said it would provide employment support programmes to affected workers.