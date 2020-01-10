Isle of Wight could host Tour of Britain final stage in 2021
The UK's biggest cycle race, the Tour of Britain, could make its Isle of Wight debut next year after plans were approved for the island to host the final stage of the event.
Isle of Wight Council's cabinet approved the proposals for the 2021 multi-stage event on Thursday evening.
Final negotiations with organisers SweetSpot will now take place in a bid for a contract, it said.
Hosting the final stage of the event is expected to cost about £340,000.
The authority said it hoped to meet most of the cost through sponsorship and had already agreed to appoint a third party to secure the funding.
It added: "The benefit to the local economy could be as much as £4m."
Tour of Britain
- The event dates back to the first British stage races held just after World War Two, reputedly following a dispute between cyclists
- The current version of the multi-stage event began in 2004
- The eight-day race covers 1,250 km (777 miles) on British roads
- It has previously attracted world-class riders including Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas
- The Tour of Britain is broadcast in 190 countries worldwide
Source: Tour of Britain
Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for local businesses to get their name out there and associated with a prestigious international event."
He added the final stage of the tour would be held at a weekend which would help "boost economic benefits" as it would attract more spectators and coverage.
SweetSpot has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
Cornwall will host the Tour of Britain for the first time in September, where the race will start in Penzance. It will finish in Aberdeenshire on 13 September.
The 2019 event, from Glasgow to Manchester, was won by Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel.