Image copyright Sue Paz Image caption The last nudist swimming session was held at the old Alton Sports Centre facility on Sunday

Naked swimming sessions have been cancelled at a sports centre without consultation, a group of naturists have said.

Swimmers who stripped off once a month at Alton Sports Centre have been told a new replacement building cannot host the sessions as its pool is overlooked.

Julian, who did not give his last name, said members were "dismayed".

Everyone Active, which manages the facility, has apologised to those affected.

The new centre on Chawton Park Road opens on Saturday.

Julian, who had attended the sessions for the past three years with a group of about 34 others, said he believed they were first held at the centre in the 1990s.

He said those who had attended the final session on Sunday "were very dismayed indeed" by the decision.

He accused the centre's management of "not engaging with or discussing the issue in any way with the naturist users of the sports centre during the construction of the replacement building".

'Too many windows'

East Hampshire District Council, which owns the building, said the decision was outside the authority's remit as it had only been required to consult on the facilities the new building would include and not what classes they would host.

Everyone Active has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

A letter from the centre's general manager, Kevin Wallace, to customers said the sessions had to be cancelled as the new building included "a substantial amount of glazing".

He added, this included "floor to ceiling" windows along two sides of the main pool, making it visible from the cafe, reception, climbing and soft play areas.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the letter continued.