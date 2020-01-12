A 17-year-old boy was killed when the car he was driving crashed at a motorway junction.

The teenager died in a crash involving his blue Ford Focus on the M275 slip-road joining the M27 westbound in Portsmouth, Hampshire, at about 10am.

Hampshire police described the crash as a "single-vehicle collision", and said that the boy's next-of-kin have been informed.

The force also called for any witnesses to contact them with information.