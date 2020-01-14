Image copyright Portsmouth FC Image caption The first phase of the proposals for the Milton End stand are due to be submitted to Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth FC has unveiled plans for a revamp of its Fratton Park stadium.

The club is hoping to increase overall capacity to 20,000 from just under 19,700, create a larger concourse area and build two covered areas for home and away disabled supporters.

The first phase of the proposals for the Milton End stand would be submitted to the city council "shortly", the club said.

In November, it said it was seeking public cash to help pay for the work.

Image copyright Portsmouth FC Image caption The plans include a larger concourse area

Chief executive Mark Catlin said the club had approached Portsmouth City Council and Network Rail.

Other plans for the football ground include an accessible lift to the North Stand upper areas, a refurbished and extended roof, new PA and media facilities and additional turnstiles.

However, the club said: "As has been previously advised, while planning is to be submitted for this first phase, there remains issues relating to more general transport and access infrastructure that is outside of the club's control.

Image copyright Portsmouth FC Image caption Additional turnstiles and an extended and refurbished roof are also expected to be created at the football ground

"We continue to work with a variety of external private, public and government bodies in an attempt to unlock the commencement of phase one, as well as subsequent larger scale projects for the stadium and wider Fratton area."

It said it would continue to take feedback from supporters and interested parties once plans were submitted for the Milton End stand "as part of a more general and ongoing consultation process".

The team is pushing for promotion from League One.

In 2017, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner took over the club from the previous majority shareholders, the Pompey Supporters' Trust, and promised to significantly improve facilities at Fratton Park.