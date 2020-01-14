Image copyright Mark Pilbeam Image caption St Mary's Hospital has gone from one to four out of five for food hygiene

An NHS hospital has made improvements after inspectors found mould on chiller walls and incorrectly labelled food.

St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight had been rated one out of five for food hygiene in October 2019 but is now graded four out of five.

A follow-up inspection found improvements were made but concerns about cross-contamination and allergen labels had yet to be fully addressed.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it was "keen to keep on improving".

The October inspection found grease and dirt build-ups in an extractor hood and foods labelled with incorrect allergy information and no use-by dates, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The trust, which also remains in special measures after critical reports by the Care Quality Commission, implemented staff training, a deep clean and replaced equipment.

The latest inspection by Isle of Wight Council found "significant progress" had been made but raised concerns about cross-contamination and labelling with sausage rolls found to be served without an allergen label.

Maggie Oldham, chief executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said: "I am really proud of how our catering team has pulled together and turned things around. I know how keen we all are to keep on improving and to get five stars next time."