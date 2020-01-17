Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Homes were damaged and a six-foot-high brick wall was brought down (video from Dave Thorne)

A night-time "tornado" caused a trail of destruction when it struck coastal villages in Hampshire.

People in Barton-on-Sea and Ashley reported being woken by howling winds and lashing rain in the early hours of Friday.

Homes were damaged, fencing was flattened and a six-foot-high brick wall was brought down.

Dave Thorne, from Barton, said he heard an "almighty crash" and his window frames broke inward at about 04:00 GMT.

Image copyright Dave Thorne Image caption Fence panels were torn down by the wind

He described the experience as being "really scarily loud".

"The wind noise increased dramatically and there was rain and debris lashing.

"It's like the tornado has gone up the road - there is a clear line of destruction from the direction of the sea heading inland."

He said fence panels in Seaward Avenue were brought down, with one appearing to have been blown 40ft before crashing through a window. A brick wall also collapsed.

A resident of nearby Ashley said: "It made a sound like a train passing followed by a bang on the roof. Three of my neighbour's fence panels have blown out. One has travelled about 20ft into my garden."

Image copyright Dave Thorne Image caption The tornado is said to have struck at about 04:00 GMT

Kerry Bacon tweeted about hearing a "terrific noise that sent the cats scatty".

BBC Weather presenter Simon King said radar images showing conditions at about 04:00 would support residents' claims of a tornado.

A Met Office spokeswoman concurred that the overnight weather conditions in the area were conducive to tornadoes forming, but could not confirm if it was without video evidence.

There are thought to be about 1,000 such occurrences in the UK each year, mainly small and localised.