Boy held after teenager stabbed in Southampton
- 19 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound in Lindsay Road, Thornhill, Southampton, at about 06:15 GMT.
Officers said the injured teenager was in a "serious condition" at Southampton General Hospital.
The force said the suspect, from Andover, remains in custody as officers carry out patrols in the area.