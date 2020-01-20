Image caption The 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound in the area of Lindsay Road on Sunday

Police have named the teenager killed in a street stabbing in Southampton.

James Laurie, who was 17 and from Montague Avenue in the city, was found with a stab wound in Lindsay Road, Thornhill, at about 06:15 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Andover arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday afternoon remains in police custody.

The force said detectives have been given more time to question him.

Hampshire Constabulary said the attack was an "isolated incident" and officers would be carrying out extra patrols in the area.

The force is urging anyone with information to come forward.