Image copyright Isle of Wight Council Image caption Large cracks appeared in the coastal Belgrave Road on Thursday

The danger of a sea wall collapsing further has prompted new warnings to people on the Isle of Wight.

The wall, which supports Belgrave Road, Ventnor gave way on 16 January.

Because of ongoing movement it is "neither safe nor practical to take any steps to intervene at this stage", the island's council said.

Belgrave Road and its footpath and Esplanade Road, which runs below the wall, have been fenced off.

Image caption Isle of Wight Council said Belgrave Road had been affected by "significant cracking"

The authority said the wall was being monitored "around the clock" while it "remains in danger of further collapse".

People living in one property, that could be affected by falling debris should the wall collapse further, had to leave their home at the weekend, the council said.

A council spokesman said: "We would ask members of the public to respect the road closures in place and to not put themselves at risk by entering the area."

Undercliff Drive - between Ventnor and Niton - has been closed since a landslip in February 2014.