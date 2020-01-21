Image copyright Joe Forrest Image caption Paramedics allowed Will's father to take a photograph of him as he was treated in an ambulance

A 13-year-old boy was left seriously injured by a "cowardly and unprovoked" attack as he waited for his dad to pick him up after a football match.

Will Forrest had been to watch Havant & Waterlooville's home game against Wealdstone when he was hit from behind and kicked on the ground on Saturday.

He suffered concussion, a fractured eye socket and a bruised back and ribs.

A Facebook post by Will's father has attracted hundreds of comments and been shared more than 11,000 times.

The teenager was walking to the edge of the car park at Westleigh Park shortly after 16:30 GMT when he was knocked unconscious.

Joe Forrest said his son was then kicked as he lay motionless on the ground.

"It was completely unprovoked," he said. "It was a completely cowardly act to assault a 13-year-old boy."

Mr Forrest said it was possible the attacker, who was described as a bald man in his 30s with a tattoo on his neck, had mistaken his son for a man due to his build.

'Attack filmed'

"I hope it doesn't affect [Will] mentally because I don't want him to be at a game with his friends and having to look over his shoulder, thinking he'll be set upon again," he said.

Will had been with a friend and one of their parents when the assault happened, with a number of people believed to have filmed the attack on their phones.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "A 13-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered serious injuries in a car park behind the away section.

"We're asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured anything on camera or on their mobile phone, to get in touch."