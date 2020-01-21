Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Botleigh Grange Hotel was a venue for weddings and functions

A hotel and wedding venue has closed following bad press over food safety inspections, administrators have said.

Botleigh Grange in Hedge End, Hampshire, has been put up for sale by administrators Leonard Curtis.

The firm said the venue - recently given a one out of five food hygiene rating - had been affected by "reporting on health and safety issues".

It said a potential buyer would explore the possibility of honouring bookings.

'Hygiene violations'

In November, health inspectors gave the hotel and spa its food hygiene rating of one out of five, indicating that "major improvement" was needed.

Administrators said a Daily Echo report highlighting "hygiene violations" was "one of the contributing factors" behind the hotel's collapse.

In a statement, they said: "Until its recent closure, the hotel.... generated sales for the year ending May 2019 of £1.78m, excluding VAT. However, trading was affected by some negative press."

The hotel is owned by Botleigh Grange Limited, whose sole director is 75-year-old Daniel James O'Doherty.

Mr O'Doherty is listed on Companies House as a director or former director of 21 companies.

In 2018, one of his firms was ordered to pay more than £100,000 to former staff following the collapse of the Chesterfield Hotel in Derbyshire.

Botleigh Grange is a 55-bedroom hotel, with a spa and five function rooms, occupying a 17th Century country house.

The administrators said they hoped the hotel would reopen soon, after receiving expressions of interest from a number of potential buyers.