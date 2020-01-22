Image copyright Joe Ousalice Image caption Joe Ousalice (right) receiving a medal

A Falklands veteran forced out of the Royal Navy due of his sexuality will have a military medal returned later.

Joe Ousalice served as a radio operator for 18 years, but was discharged in 1993 because of a ban on LGBT people serving in the armed forces.

Mr Ousalice from Southampton said he was "over the moon" ahead of a ceremony at HMS Excellent, Portsmouth.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously admitted its policy had been "wrong, discriminatory and unjust".

Mr Ousalice will be re-awarded a Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and three Good Conduct badges.

Media caption Joe Ousalice told the BBC in May he was left isolated by his sacking from the Navy

He said: "I was living a double life. I had to be careful about what I said and did, and where I went. Basically I wasn't living my own life.

"They cut it [the medal] off my chest with a big pair of scissors."

Mr Ousalice said he was "over the moon - it's just such a shame it's taken 27 years to get it".

"I'm not fighting this just for myself but for hundreds of others who have been treated not too dissimilar to myself."

He served on board MV Myrmidon, part of the task force dispatched to liberate the Falkland Islands after the Argentinean invasion in 1982.

His career also included six tours of duty in Northern Ireland and he was seconded to a Nato task force.

The medal was stripped from him when he was discharged because his bisexuality was believed to be "prejudicial to good order and naval discipline".

Image copyright Joe Ousalice Image caption Mr Ousalice (highlighted) during his time serving with the Royal Navy

The MoD said Mr Ousalice was "treated in a way that would not be acceptable today and for that we apologise".

"We accept our policy in respect of serving homosexuals in the military was wrong, discriminatory and unjust to the individuals involved," it added.

It is understood a scheme will also be set up by the MoD to return medals to other veterans.