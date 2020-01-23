Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Elmes was injured outside a Southampton shop

Two men accused of beating up the stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh have been cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, were found not guilty at Southampton Crown Court.

Richard Elmes, 23, was injured outside a shop in the city on 21 July.

The attack came two days after Stephen Nicholson, who had been the family's lodger, was jailed for the rape and murder of 13-year-old Lucy.

Image caption Charlie Whitemore thanked the judge and apologised for "wasting your time"

Whitemore and Grant, who is currently serving a prison sentence and formerly of Byron Road, were also found not guilty of an alternative charge of actual bodily harm.

Shouts of celebration were heard from the public gallery as the jury returned the verdicts.

Whitemore, of Waveney Green, had previously pleaded guilty to battery for kicking Mr Elmes as he lay on the ground. He was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Peter Henry told him: "You decided to take it upon yourself to become judge, jury and executioner as to what you perceived his [Mr Elmes'] failures to be."

He added, however, that the defendant's two kicks to the victim had caused no damage and battery is an offence usually dealt with by magistrates.

Addressing the judge after sentencing, Whitemore said: "Thank you, your honour. May I apologise for wasting your time."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Elmes suffered a fractured elbow in the attack, the jury heard

Prosecutors said Whitemore "decided to make a scene" after seeing Mr Elmes - who had been friends with Lucy's murderer.

In footage from Whitemore's phone, played in court, he was heard saying "watch this" before accusing Mr Elmes of being a "paedophile".

Whitemore continued to shout: "He let an unconsented relationship go on under his roof."

The jury heard Mr Elmes suffered a fractured elbow in the attack.

Giving evidence, Mr Elmes said: "He [Whitemore] was insinuating that I had involvement within that [what happened to Lucy] and it was my fault.

"I felt unsafe, paranoid. Once that word [paedophile] is said, you can't control members of the public around."

Mr Elmes admitted he then punched Whitemore because he was "scared for what might happen".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre in 2018

Lucy McHugh, the daughter of Mr Elmes' partner Stacey White, was stabbed to death in woodland in 2018.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, was jailed for life for her rape and murder.

He added: "You instigated this whole episode - if you hadn't done that then none of this would have happened."

In mitigation, defence barrister Khalid Missouri had argued his client had already been punished by having the GBH charge "hanging over his head for eight months".