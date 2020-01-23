Image copyright Google Image caption Frazer Brabant was found injured in a garden in Gershwin Road

A man who was injured in a Halloween attack has died in hospital, sparking a murder investigation.

Frazer Brabant was found with head injuries in a back garden off Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, late on 31 October.

Police said he had been in hospital ever since the "extremely violent and cowardly attack" and died on Tuesday.

Five men in their 20s and 30s previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remain under investigation, Hampshire Police said.

Four are from Basingstoke and one is from Middlesex.

Det Insp Lee McClennan said Mr Brabant had been unable to speak or communicate in any way since the attack and that his family, who had been at his bedside ever since, had been left heartbroken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.