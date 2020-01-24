Image copyright Jim Champion Image caption Three of the deaths occurred in the Penn Common area in November and January

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing six sheep in separate attacks in the New Forest.

Two of the animals were found with puncture wounds while a pitchfork was found near a third victim, police had revealed.

The six sheep were found dead in Bramshaw and Cadnam in three locations, in November and January.

A 41-year-old Winchester man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage and remains in custody.

The arrest relates to the deaths of three animals in Penn Common Road, Bramshaw, in November and January.

The remaining three deaths occurred in January in Kewlake Lane and Wittensford Lane, both in Cadnam.

The cause of the deaths has not been disclosed.

Police have been carrying out targeted patrols of the northern New Forest, where the attacks took place.