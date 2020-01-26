Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Laurie, 17, died of a stab wound to the chest

Four people were arrested by police during an operation to stop and search people in the area of Southampton where a teenager was stabbed to death.

James Laurie, who was 17 and from the city, was found stabbed in Lindsay Road, Thornhill, on 19 January.

Three men and a boy were arrested and police also seized two knives, a broken snooker cue, and an axe.

The order covered the Thornhill and Weston areas of Southampton.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The search powers were in place in Thornhill, Weston and the surrounding areas of Southampton

When announcing the Section 60 order, the police force said it was "concerned that there are two groups in the area that may target one another with weapons".

A 15-year-old boy from Andover appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday charged with murdering James Laurie.

The boy has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and is due at the same court for a plea hearing in March.

Police patrols continued in the area on Sunday.