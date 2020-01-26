Image caption Police said the newborn was found in the street shortly after 06:15 GMT

Police have made an appeal to five people captured on CCTV shortly before a newborn baby's remains were discovered in a Portsmouth street.

The baby was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, near Charles Dickens' Birthplace Museum, on Saturday morning.

Police have been reviewing CCTV to reconstruct the morning's events.

Det Ch Insp Simon Baker also said the priority remained "ensuring the welfare of the mother".

"This must be an extremely distressing time for her, and it is vitally important that she seeks medical assistance," he said.

'Build our picture'

"I want to urge her to make contact with a medical professional as soon as possible."

Resident Becca Campbell told the BBC when she woke up on Saturday and looked outside "there was a cordon up and white tent and obviously we didn't know what was going on".

"No one knows the full story but I hope if someone needs help they get it."

Hampshire Constabulary is following a "number of lines of enquiry", he said.

The five people were seen on CCTV walking through Old Commercial Road between 05:00 and 06:18 GMT.

Det Ch Insp Baker said: "Please contact us. Whether you saw anything or not, it helps us to build our picture of what has happened.

"If you did see something, it is not important why you did not stop but we want to hear from you."

He said if anyone had concerns about someone who had been heavily pregnant or had given birth recently, or were worried for the whereabouts of a recently born child, to come forward.

Police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries, and have also appealed for more CCTV or dashcam footage.