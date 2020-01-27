Image caption The Solent Flour Mills building has dominated the skyline of the docks for more than 80 years

A landmark art deco building which has graced Southampton's waterfront for more than 80 years is to be demolished.

Associated British Ports (ABP) has submitted plans to raze the six-storey Solent Flour Mills building within Western Docks.

It said re-purposing the building, which has been unused since Hovis ended production there in 2018, was "not financially viable or feasible".

Heritage campaigners said it was a "key link with our industrial past".

The mill, which is not listed, was built on newly reclaimed land at the docks in the 1930s.

It has been unused since 2018 when Hovis announced the end of production with the loss of 71 jobs.

City councillor Sarah Bogle called on ABP to at least preserve the "most historic aspects" of the building, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We need to work with ABP to find alternative solutions to demolition, bring other partners in and instead of losing a much-loved part of our heritage, find a new purpose for the building that benefits both the city and the port," she added.

ABP said it needed to "optimise the amount of ground level storage" within the port.

"Given the specialist nature of the activity that took place within the facility, re-purposing the building is not financially viable or feasible."

It said the work would begin within three months and would take about 40 weeks to complete.