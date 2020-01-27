Image copyright SILC Image caption The new rink, which is expected to include indoor sports courts and a climbing wall, is due to open by June

Plans to replace an ice rink on the Isle of Wight will not be called in by the government despite an objection from Sport England.

The new £3m centre, next to Smallbrook Stadium, Ryde, was approved by the island's council last month.

However, it could not be formalised until ministers were consulted.

Isle of Wight Council said Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick would not call the decision in.

The new rink will replace Ryde Arena which closed in 2016 due to unpaid rent.

Image copyright Wayne Whittle Image caption Campaigners protested against the closure of the island's previous ice rink in 2016

Legislation states where a development would result in the loss of a playing field, and where Sport England has objected to the scheme, the secretary of state must be consulted, an Isle of Wight Council spokesman said.

He added: "The secretary of state wrote to the local planning authority to confirm that the decision will not be called in, and that it could be issued at the local level.

"Therefore, officers have issued the planning permission in line with the decision of the planning committee."

Image copyright Bison TV Image caption The closure caused the island's ice hockey team, Wightlink Raiders, to suspend operations

Sport England previously said the scheme would result in the "significant loss" of a playing field. It has been approached by the BBC for comment.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said: "The land is not a playing pitch, and consequently no loss of a sporting use arises from this development."

He added: "With the secretary of state's decision, common sense has now prevailed and I hope that Sport England will now work constructively with the promoters of this new facility to enable it to come to fruition."