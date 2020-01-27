Image copyright Family photo Image caption Frazer Brabant was found with head injuries in a back garden

The family of a man who died as a result of an attack on Halloween say they are heartbroken by his death.

Frazer Brabant was found with head injuries in a back garden off Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, late on 31 October.

He had been in hospital and unable to communicate. His death last Tuesday has prompted a murder investigation.

In a tribute issued through police, his family described him as a much-loved son, grandson, brother and father of two girls, aged seven and 11.

A statement read: "Words cannot express the way we feel about losing Frazer.

"He fought so bravely and for so long after the devastating attack on him.

"Frazer was a very proud father and loved his girls very much but, because of his condition in hospital, his daughters were unable to go and say a final goodbye to their daddy.

"We are all heartbroken and our lives will never be the same. He will be forever missed by all his family and friends and we hope he can now rest in peace."

Police continue to appeal for information about the attack.

Five men in their 20s and 30s previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remain under investigation, Hampshire Police said.

Four are from Basingstoke and one is from Middlesex.