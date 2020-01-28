Image caption Network Rail said the train come off the tracks at low speed as it left Eastleigh train station

A freight train has derailed leaving a station in Hampshire.

The train came off the track as it left Eastleigh station, blocking the line between Southampton Central and Basingstoke, Network Rail said.

Services between London Waterloo, Southampton and Weymouth, as well as between Eastleigh and Hedge End, will be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Network Rail said the incident was under investigation. British Transport Police said no-one was injured.