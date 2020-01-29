Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kelly-Anne Case was found dead at her home by firefighters on 30 July

A man accused of torturing and murdering a mother of three has told a court she was killed by an unknown man who told him she deserved to die.

Brendan Rowan-Davies is accused of cutting Kelly-Anne Case's throat before setting her home on fire on 30 July.

He denies murder and arson and told a jury he found her body when he was held at knifepoint by the mystery man.

He said he had gone to her home to retrieve some tobacco, which he collected as he escaped from him.

The 29-year-old's trial at Winchester Crown Court has heard he went to 27-year-old Ms Case's house on Grange Crescent, Gosport, having left his tobacco there the night before.

'Knife to my throat'

He entered the property through the open back door and found her body in the bedroom, the jury has been told.

Asked under cross-examination what happened as he entered the room, he said: "I felt an arm come over me and a knife to my throat. He told me not to move.

"I asked him why he did it and then he said she deserved it. I was saying 'no-one deserves that'."

Mr Rowan-Davies said he managed to run downstairs and leave.

He said he did not know if the man chased him and saw no sign of a fire.

Image caption Ms Case's body was found in an upstairs bedroom at the house in Grange Crescent, Gosport

Jurors have previously heard the defendant, of Haslar Road, Gosport, had told Ms Case he "fancied" her the night before she died and tried to covertly film her having sex with his friend.

Ms Case's naked body was found on a bed, with her wrists bound with cable ties.

A post-mortem examination showed her throat had been cut several times and her neck had been "further mutilated" after her death.

The trial continues.