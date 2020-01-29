Image caption The freight train came off the tracks as it left Eastleigh station on Tuesday

Rail commuters across the country will face a third day of disruption after a freight train derailed in Hampshire.

No-one was injured as the train came off the track at Eastleigh on Tuesday but it blocked the line between Southampton Central and Basingstoke.

Several CrossCountry, South Western Railway (SWR) and Southern services are affected.

Disruption had been expected until the end of Wednesday but will continue until the end of Thursday.

Josh Constable, who works near to where the train derailed, said the building "shook" when it came off the track.

Image copyright Gary Riley-Jones Image caption London Waterloo station became crowded during the evening rush hour on Tuesday following the derailment

Network Rail has apologised for the "continued disruption" and said it was examining the infrastructure to establish what repairs were needed.

It added work was continuing to recover the freight service from the track and hoped to have it moved by 18:00 GMT.

No trains are running through Eastleigh and services are running up to an hour late and may be cancelled or diverted, National Rail said.

All stations between Winchester and Southampton Central are not being served, SWR said.

It added: "Trains will continue to be altered and diverted until at least the end of the day [on] Thursday."

Image caption Part of the track needs repairing after the derailment

Image caption Network Rail said work was continuing to recover the freight service from the track

CrossCountry routes are affected between Southampton Central and Manchester Piccadilly, Newcastle and York, and also between Bournemouth and Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street.

The SWR disruption is between Portsmouth Harbour, Poole, Southampton Central, Eastleigh, Fareham, Weymouth and London Waterloo, between Romsey and Salisbury - via Eastleigh - and also between Southampton Central and Winchester and Basingstoke.

Southern services are also subject to change between Southampton Central and Brighton and London Victoria.

Skip Twitter post by @NetworkRailWssx We are examining the infrastructure to establish what repairs we need to make. We are expecting an update from our team making the assessment later this afternoon.



We are sorry for the continued disruption. Please continue to check @SW_help before you travel. — Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) January 29, 2020 Report

CrossCountry customers can use SWR services between Basingstoke and Southampton Central, while SWR customers' tickets are being accepted on Great Western Railway, CrossCountry and Southern routes.

Southern passengers can instead use some SWR routes - though these are "severely impacted", National Rail said - and rail replacement buses are also operating in some areas.