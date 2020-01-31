Image caption The bright yellow towel with orange-red stripes had been wrapped in a black T-shirt

A Primark beach towel found close to where the body of a newborn baby was discovered could help detectives identify the mother, police have said.

The girl's body was discovered at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Street in Portsmouth at about 06:15 GMT on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive but officers believe the child was not born in a hospital.

Police appealed for anyone who saw someone with the towel to come forward.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police said they have released an image of the towel to help jog memories

Insp Louise Tester, of Hampshire Constabulary, said the bright yellow towel with orange-red stripes had been wrapped in a black T-shirt.

"We are hoping that by releasing this image of the towel it will help to jog someone's memory," she said.

"It is quite a bright colour, so please think back to last week - did you see anyone carrying something that matches this?

"It had been wrapped in a black T-shirt, so you may have seen someone carrying something dark in their arms?

"You may have thought that what you saw was insignificant but please let us be the judge of that."

Image caption Police said the newborn was found in the street shortly after 06:15 GMT on Saturday

The officer said the force was "trawling CCTV" and she remains concerned for the mother's welfare.

"Whether she comes to us or whether she comes to medical services - I just don't mind - so long as she gets the help that she needs to make sure she's OK," she said.

Liz Rix, chief nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, made a direct appeal to the mother to get in contact.

She said: "If you have given birth without medical attention you may be in pain, you may be suffering from bleeding or an infection which could be potentially life-threatening if left untreated."

Police have previously confirmed the baby was white and born at 39 weeks, which is full-term.