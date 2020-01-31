Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Two men die in two-car crash in Winchester

  • 31 January 2020
A272 at Cheesefoot Head, Winchester Image copyright Google
Image caption The two-car crash happened on the A272 at Cheesefoot Head in Winchester

Two men have died in a two-car crash in Winchester.

The collision, involving a black Ford Fiesta and white Audi, happened on the A272 at Cheesefoot Head at about 12:30 GMT on Thursday.

The two men in the Fiesta died at the scene.

A 60-year-old man, who was driving the Audi, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The next of kin of the deceased men have been informed, the force said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites