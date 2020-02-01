Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The crash caused the rupture of a high volume gas main

Around 40 people have been evacuated from a village after a car crashed into a gas mains.

Part of Crookham Village, near Fleet in Hampshire has been cordoned off after the crash at 05:45 GMT which caused the rupture of a "high volume main".

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said residents of The Crescent have been taken to a local leisure centre while emergency gas repairs are under way.

A 35-year-old man from Fleet has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Resident Keith Pickles said he heard a "loud bang" from the crash and then a "loud hiss" coming from the gas box.

The fire service said the cordon and the repair work is expected to last for "a number of hours".