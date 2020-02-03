Gosport stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 3 February 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a house.
The 53-year-old man was discovered by police with a single stab wound at a property on Harwood Road in Gosport at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
A 55-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers remain in the area carrying out inquiries.