Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found stabbed at a house on Harwood Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a house.

The 53-year-old man was discovered by police with a single stab wound at a property on Harwood Road in Gosport at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A 55-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers remain in the area carrying out inquiries.