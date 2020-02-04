Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kelly-Anne Case was found dead at her home by firefighters on 30 July

A killer who tried to blame the death of a mother-of-three on a mystery man has been found guilty of her murder.

Brendan Rowan-Davies tortured Kelly-Anne Case before cutting her throat and setting her house on fire on 30 July.

He attempted to film the 27-year-old victim having sex with his friend the night before her body was found bound with cable ties at her home in Gosport.

Jurors found the 29-year-old guilty of murder and arson despite his claims that he interrupted the "real killer".

Rowan-Davies, who has learning difficulties and was assisted by an intermediary throughout the trial, will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court later.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Brendan Rowan-Davies shook his head as the verdicts were read out

The court heard the defendant had known Ms Case for some time and told her he "fancied" her while they were drinking vodka and taking cocaine on the night before her death.

She laughed off his advances and had sex with his friend that same evening, with Rowan-Davies telling jurors he used his phone to try and film the pair through a gap in the bedroom door.

He also told the court he left the house but later returned to retrieve some tobacco the following morning and was confronted by a knifeman who had already killed Ms Case.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Rowan-Davies was filmed heading towards the victim's house on a bus before the murder

Rowan-Davies, of Haslar Road, Gosport, said he managed to escape the man and run downstairs, before collecting his tobacco and leaving the house.

However, prosecutors said evidence from CCTV and witnesses suggested he must have been in the house at the time of the killing and no-one else was seen or heard leaving the property.

Ms Case's naked body was found by firefighters on a bed, with her wrists bound with cable ties which had the defendant's DNA on.

Prosecutor William Mousley QC said the attack was sexually motivated and at least eight shallow neck wounds were inflicted before the murder in order to "control, coerce or terrify Kelly-Anne".

The court heard Ms Case was "alone and vulnerable" after her three daughters were taken into care following intervention from social workers.