Gosport stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 4 February 2020
A 55-year-old man has been charged with murdering another man who was stabbed to death.
The 53-year-old victim was found at a house on Harwood Road in Gosport at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the man, who is from the town, died from a single stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Oliver, of Harwood Road, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.